Donation boxes around town becoming health hazard

White donation boxes placed all over town are becoming a health hazard for locals.

A national company called Arms of Hope has been placing white boxes in specific areas in Laredo asking for donations for the pandemic.



Arms of Hope works to distribute these donations across the country to thrift stores and non-profits like the Salvation Army.



Now these white boxes are becoming a heath hazard as the spread of COVID-19 becomes a threat, as it is unknown if these items have come into contact with the virus.

Council member for District four Alberto Torres says they are not accepting donations at this time.

"Once we reached out to these organizations, they informed us that they are not accepting any donations at this time due to COVID-19 and the virus that we are experiencing. Therefore, the City took the initiative of cleaning up all these areas. Obviously it is a nuisance, it creates a danger, a hazard... a health hazard, especially during these times, we took that proactive measure in cleaning these areas out and disposed of the items being donated. We're asking people to not take any items at this time.">

The organization and the City are asking everyone to stop these donations at the moment to avoid creating the health hazard once more.