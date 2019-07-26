Don't answer the phone, scam calls on the rise!

The Laredo Police Department is warning the community about a scam involving the IRS.

Police have received reports of individuals randomly code calling numbers and posing as IRS debt collectors.

Authorities say they are even posing as local law enforcement officers.

Those calling, are harassing people, and have gone to the measure of making threats towards the victim to get immediate cash payment over the phone.

In some extremes, the extortionists have copied the police phone number to make the victim think the call is legitimate.

If this happens, to you, please report it to police at 795-2800.

Before you pay and become a victim of fraud, do your homework.