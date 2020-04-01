Don't be a fool on the first day of April!

With the ongoing chaos surrounding the coronavirus maybe we shouldn't play pranks on each other this time around; instead, maybe we should spread positive vibes.

We are hoping to start out April with some lovely spring temperatures.

On Wednesday we will start nice and breezy in the low 60s and see a high of 84 degrees.

As we head into Thursday, we will get close to those 90s as we expect a high of 88 degrees.

As we get into Friday, our chances of rain will make a comeback. We are expecting a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 88 degrees.

On Saturday temperatures will cool down in the low 80s and those chances of rain will persist until Sunday and Monday of next week.

Until then, don't be the fool on April fools day!