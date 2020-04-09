Don't be a fool in the rain

Expect more chances of rain right before we head into the weekend.

On Thursday morning, we will start off in the upper 60s with some high humidity and chances of rain.

By the afternoon we will see a high of about 94 degrees.

Now as we head into Friday, temperatures will drop just a bit, give us a high of 79 degrees and lows in the upper 60s.

We could also be seeing another 40 percent chance of thunderstorms but after Friday, we will start to dry up as we see the sun come out.

On Saturday and Sunday, we will see highs in the low 90s.

As we head into next week, we could start to see another cold front once again, that will bring temperatures down into the 50s, so don't put those jackets away just yet.