Don't drink and drive this Halloween!

With All Hallow’s Eve taking place this Thursday, the Laredo Police Department is reminding ghouls and goblins to be safe when they are out on the roads.

Police would like to remind drivers that if they plan on consuming alcohol during their celebrations to plan ahead and have a designated driver.

Drivers can also take advantage of taxi and ridesharing services if they need a ride home.

Authorities would also like to remind residents not to leave any valuable items in the car and to always remember to lock your car doors.

Overall they would like to wish everyone a very safe and fun Halloween.