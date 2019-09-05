Don't get caught in the rain!

After days of praying for precipitation, the rain finally fell down and woke our dreams!

We saw some scattered showers on Wednesday morning, afternoon and in the late evening hours.

On Thursday, those chances of rain will continue to linger in the area, which will bring our temperatures down just a tad bit.

On Thursday we will start off in the high 70s and see a high of 93 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening, those chances of rain will start to decrease and by Saturday we start seeing those hot and sunny conditions.

Although it can be frustrating to get caught in the rain, it's a nice break from those triple-digit temperatures.