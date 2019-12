Don't get cyber scammed on Cyber Monday!

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

However, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind everyone that even online shopping has its risks.

In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking 7.9 billion dollars online on Cyber Monday alone.

The BBB warns that scammers are well aware of that, and are keen to take advantage.

They say to watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.

Scammers love to create look-a-like websites.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date.

Offers from online retailers can be misleading; so you are urged to price check before you buy.

Use your credit card--if any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them.

Debit cards do not offer the same protection.

It’s also important to remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have any questions, check the Better Business Bureau's website.