Don't get scammed when purchasing a new furry friend!

If you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family this year, experts with the Better Business Bureau are advising animal lovers not to fall victim to pet scams.

Like in many scams, these con artists are hiding behind a computer.

The Better Business Bureau reports that around 80 percent of sponsored pet ads may be fake.

The organization has over 1,000 Texas reports of this type of fraud in 2018.

According to the BBB, the seller will post a cute picture of a pet online and when a buyer falls they are asked for the payment upfront but the animal is never delivered.

In south Texas many consumers have fallen victim.

A Laredo resident recently lost over $700 trying to buy a Persian kitten from a fraudulent website.

The Bureau has a few tips to keep in mind when shopping for a new friend.

Experts say the buyer should see the pet or breed in person before purchasing.

Another helpful tip is to cross-check information, meaning check on the internet that the same picture does not appear on multiple websites.

It’s also important to research the breed to compare prices. If you are being offered a reduced price on an expensive breed, that could be an automatic red flag.

Most importantly, never make a payment through a gift card.

If you have fallen a victim or think you've been scammed, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker at BBB.org.

If you used a third-party app or payment provider such PayPal, contact the company for information about the transaction.