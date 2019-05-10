Don't risk your life, buckle up before you drive!

The Texas Department of Transportation is educating the public about the importance of wearing your seatbelt when operating a motor vehicle.

According to TxDOT, seatbelts reduce the risk of dying in a car crash by 45 percent in a passenger vehicle and up to 60 percent in a pick-up truck.

On Friday, TxDOT along with local law enforcement set up a demonstration at Doctor’s Hospital to show some of the tragedies that can occur when driving without a seatbelt.

The sculpture captures the moment where a car was suspended in mid-air during a crash that killed 16-year-old Kailee Mills of Spring, Texas.

Attendees were able to get a glimpse of the impact right before the car rolled over.

Starting May 20th up until June 2nd, Laredo Police will be out in full force making sure drivers are buckled in safely.

TxDOT says in 2018 there were 19 accidents in which drivers who weren’t wearing a seatbelt sustained serious or fatal injuries.