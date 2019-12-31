Don't start the new year on the wrong foot!

While everyone is getting ready to ring in the New Year, local authorities are reminding drivers to drink responsibly during their celebrations.

The Laredo Police Department is advising the community that officers will be out in full force this New Year’s Eve cracking down on drunk driving.

New Year’s Eve can be a time for family, friends and togetherness; however, some drivers continue to choose to get behind the wheel after alcohol consumption.

According to TxDOT, about every 20 minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a car crash involving alcohol.

As a way to crack down on drunk driving, the police department will be working overtime as part of TxDOT’s impaired driver mobilization grant.

Police say it's important to plan ahead and have a designated driver before you get behind the wheel intoxicated.