‘Donut Desperado’ dances while live streaming donut theft at Dunkin’

Surveillance video from a New Jersey Dunkin’ restaurant shows an apparent prank that doesn't have police laughing.

Had the suspected waited a few days, he or she would have received a free donut with a cup of coffee on National Donut Day. Police are searching for the suspect. (Source: CNN)

A suspect in a red hoodie recorded him or herself hopping on the counter and grabbing a donut.

The suspect did this all while dancing and making a production of the theft as an employee watched.

Police have dubbed the suspect the “Donut Desperado” and said the theft was live-streamed.

New Jersey television station WPVI said the same suspect live-streamed a theft at a Chinese restaurant last month while wearing the same hoodie.

The donut theft happened Saturday, just six days ahead of National Donut Day.

Had the suspect waited less than a week, the donut would have been free with the purchase of a cup of coffee.

