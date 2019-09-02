Dorian slams into the Bahamas

Dorian pounded the Bahamas over the weekend, just after being classified as a catastrophic category five hurricane.

The storm currently packs sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, and is expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves, and damaging winds before taking aim at the U.S. mainland.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a storm surge of between ten-and-20 feet as well as up to 30 inches of rainfall in some areas.

Weather experts say it is moving west at eight miles an hour, and after churning over the Bahamas, it is expected to veer northwest toward Florida, with the Miami-based NHC raising its alert for parts of the state's east coast to a tropical storm warning.

While not expected to strike Florida, the NHC cautioned residents to remain on alert.