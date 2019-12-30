Local firework stand educates public on do's and don'ts

Before you go off celebrating with rockets, sparklers, and roman candles there are some rules you need to know about before your New Year’s fun lands you on the wrong side of the law.

Plenty of customers lined up at Casita Rosa to buy their favorite fireworks in order to welcome the new year with a bang, but if you're not careful, you could end up seeing stars with a hefty violation fine.

It was a busy Monday for sunny storm at Casita Rosa fireworks. For over 70 years, the firework stand has serviced the community for special occasions like the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

Sunni Storm says their customers are not left in the dark when it comes to educating them about their products.

"Safety is always the first thing at Casita Rosa fireworks. All of the fireworks are regulated and have instructions."

Things to keep in mind during the New Year’s celebration is an ordinance which prohibits the use of fireworks inside city limits.

"The Laredo Police Department will be patrolling, and if they do see anyone using fireworks they will be confiscated and there could be a fine with that," said Laredo Fire Captain Arnoldo Puente.

For those following the law and popping fireworks outside the city, they recommend you keep children at a safe distance, and for adults to keep a sober mind.

"Some of the explosions could burn their hands, eyes, face, even their clothes could catch on fire,” said Puente. “People have too much to drink, they're not really thinking right and they could have situations where it does affect them also."

This recommendation is echoed by Sunni. "If you are going to be drinking alcohol, then you sit down and watch the fireworks and let somebody else that is able. A big dose of your common sense is always needed."

Casita Rosa also has safety tips on their website, you can head on over to casitarosafireworks.com for more info.

Fines for using fireworks within city limits start anywhere between $250 to $2,000 and more.