Do's and Dont's for City Parks during Easter

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department would like to remind people of what is allowed and what is not acceptable at city parks to ensure the safety and fun for all this Easter.

Some of the DO's include:

• Pick-up and dispose of trash properly.

Whether families pack sandwiches, bring pizzas or decide to grill hamburgers, brisket or fajitas on site, either is allowed. Plates, napkins, cups, sodas or water bottles, candy, cakes, cookies etc. and all the other trimmings to have a fun and complete picnic are welcome, as well. Just make sure to leave the area clean and picked-up, thrown away in the proper trash cans, or at least, gathered in a trash bag.

• Carry additional trash bags when visiting a local park

• Park only in designated areas

• Extinguish all ashes Do not place in trash bin or on grass

• Bring additional gallons of water

• Have your dogs on a leash—for the safety of others and your pet.

The list of Don'ts include:

• No overnight camping at any City park.

Park hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. No one is allowed to spend the night with either people, pets or belongs, to reserve a spot. Police tell anecdotes of individuals tying coolers, chairs and other such items to park picnic tables and pavilions.

However, other more outrageous stories include a family who left their 80-year old grandmother out at the site to save their spot. Another family tied their pit bull to reserve the area. Picnic areas are on a first come, first serve basis, starting at 6:00 a.m. In fact, all property left in the park overnight will be considered abandoned property and be subject to removal by Parks personnel.

• No trailer bar-be-que pits or ATV's and other motorize vehicles are allowed in the parks.

The bigger pits not only tear up the park landscape, they also ruin the irrigation system in place at the parks. Since not all parks are equipped with bar-be-que pits, the smaller pits that can be carried on site are allowed. ATV's and other motorized vehicles also cause the same problems for the landscaping and irrigation system and can also be a hazard with the crowds at the park.

• No open flames or camp fire cooking on ground is allowed

Some people like to bar-be-que with wood and like to build a fire that they then transfer to pit. This ruins the grass underneath. All fires must be contained to the grills only.

• No alcohol is allowed in the parks.

Many people like to enjoy their picnics with designated adult beverages. These are not allowed at any park, at any time, by anyone, including those 21 and over.

• No smoking is allowed.

• Absolutely no vending without a special events permit is allowed at parks.

Only permitted vendors, that is, those who have purchased the appropriate City of Laredo Parks & Leisure Department special events permit, and more importantly, the City of Laredo Health Department Food Handlers' Permit, can sell their paletas and other such treats. This is to avoid any food-borne illnesses from spreading. If in doubt, ask the vendor for a copy of their permit. Approved vendors always carry their permits.

Additionally, the Parks Department and the Laredo Police Department will be working hard to prevent vandalism this break and beyond.

Several City parks are equipped with cameras. Parks police division will be patrolling the parks and monitoring the cameras' video feed to catch any violators and those who wish to take advantage of the holiday break and cause mischief and destruction at the parks.