Double car chase ends with two arrests

Two men are facing multiple charges after sending officers on two separate car chases throughout Laredo over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested Francisco Javier Torres, 18 and Rolando Antonio Martinez, 21 in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 6th at around 10:30 p.m. when officers noticed a blue Dodge Charger had disregarded a stop sign at the 2900 block of Convent Avenue.

The officer turned on his unit lights; however, the driver refused to stop and sent officers on a high-speed chase.

During the chase, the right passenger allegedly threw several items out of the vehicle as an attempt to slow down police.

The driver, identified as Martinez eventually stopped at the 3100 block of Salinas Avenue where he got out of the car and complied with the officer’s commands.

During Martinez’s arrest, the passenger, identified as Francisco Javier Torres jumped into the driver’s seat and sent officers on a second car chase.

The chase came to an end when it collided with two parked cars at the 3000 block of Main Avenue, which is where Torres got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun and ammunition at the scene.

Authorities were able to obtain an address where Torres’ mom lives and locate him.

Both men are facing charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.