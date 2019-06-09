Double check your backseat before you leave your car!

As the summer heat continues in our area, Laredo Police are asking the community to make sure if you drive to keep an eye out on the backseat.

Authorities say as the temperatures continue to rise so do the risks of children dying in hot cars.

According to the organization “No Heat Stroke” 52 kids died in the country due to overheated vehicles last year.

This year, that number is up to 10.

Police are reminding drivers to double check your vehicles before leaving.

Gina Gonzalez says studies show that if your car is 94 degrees outdoors that the temperature can quickly rise to 114 in ten minutes.

The National Safety Council advises parents and caregivers to stick to a routine and avoid distractions to reduce the risk of forgetting a child in a vehicle.

Some important tips include placing a purse, or other items in the back seat, which will force you to take one last look before walking away.