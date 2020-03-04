US stocks rise in early trading as volatile swings continue

Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 506 points, or 2%, clawing back much of its 2.9% slide a day earlier.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Bond yields held near their record lows, suggesting that many investors remain nervous amid uncertainty about the economic fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was slightly below 1%.

