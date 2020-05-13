Downtown "Freedom Rally" calls for Texas businesses to fully reopen

From across to country to here in the lone star state, we've seen a number of "Freedom Rallys" taking place.

On Wednesday morning dozens of protesters gathered outside Laredo’s City Hall to support the opening of small businesses and ending the city’s curfew.

The rally urges local governments to reopen Texas.

Organizers believe there has been an injustice set by state and local leaders when it comes to the restrictions that have been put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local business owners expressed how the shutdown has affected their business and their income.

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther who was arrested for operating her business under the shutdown was in attendance as well as the two Laredo women who were arrested back in April after they provided beauty services from their home during the city’s’ shelter in place order.

Supporters of Shelley Luther have set up a GoFundMe account for her that has raised half a million dollars.

During the rally, Luther gave Brenda Mata, a $1,000 check and Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia a $1,500 to help with their legal bills as well as necessities.