Downtown mural to display Laredo's history

An apartment complex located in the heart of downtown is getting a history lesson painted on it.

Artist Ricardo Castillon with the help of one other artist are designing the mural called "Our Story is Our Power."



The mural is set to display Laredo's unique history while under seven different flags.



Castillon says the flag that is set to be the center piece of the whole design is the Republic of Rio Grande Flag, who's battle took place a few blocks from the location of the mural.

"The story is about Laredo and it's by Laredoans, and my entire art education has happened here, I trained under Jerry Salazar who's done other murals in the past," said Castillon. "I trained with him at Gallery 201, also downtown right here. So it's sort of all of this area, and so it just feels very fitting that the story is starting to be told here."

The timeline for the mural is moving fast and Castillon says they are expecting to be done with it by next week.