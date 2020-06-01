Downtown repairs to last seven months

If you live downtown, you might need to find an alternate route for the next seven months.



Monday was the first day the City of Laredo started their work downtown along Flores Avenue.



The construction work will consist of repairs and new infrastructure in that area.

This means the intersection at Matamoros Street and Flores Avenue will remain closed until July 20th from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.



Once the City of Laredo is done with that section, they'll move onto the next phase of the construction.

This project is being projected to continue into next year as the date of completion is currently January 27th.