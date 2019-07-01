Dozens deported cross Laredo Port of Entry

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:47 AM, Jul 01, 2019

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) On Friday, dozens of people being deported to Nuevo Laredo through one of our ports of entry.

“I’m happy, I’ll finally see my wife and kids” said a deportee.

We were able to speak to one of them right before they were escorted by ICE agents through the Juarez- Lincoln Bridge into Mexico.

The group got there in a bus, when they got out ICE agents took their handcuffs off.

Then they will give them their belongings which were in a red plastic bag.

After that in a line, they were escorted into Mexico.

In June, president announced mass deportations by the agency, but they have been delayed for two more weeks.

 