Dozens Participate In Freedom Ruck Walk

It’s a ruck walk that has gotten bigger and bigger each year.

On Sunday morning, dozens gathered for the annual Freedom Ruck walk.

The walk is held in remembrance of our service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Among the group was retired veteran Jesus Roselle Jr. and his daughter, Kayla Roselle.

“It’s a good event for veterans, it helps our community bind even more and its veterans of all ages getting together and all different conflicts” Roselle Jr. said.

They along with 76 others who took part of the Freedom Ruck, carrying no less than twenty pounds on their back designed to walk, not run, four miles.

The group at the Texas National Army Guard Center on Loop 20, then to Texas A&M International University and then back to the center.

A walk that has been going on for three years.

“I’m doing this for the support of the army core, the military force, for my battle buddies and those who've past and gone before us. Just supporting one another” Platoon Sergeant, Leslin Bennet said.

