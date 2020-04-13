Dr. Hector Gonzalez stresses the importance of staying at home

Due to the Easter holiday officials were not able to host their daily briefing, but over the weekend, they did get a chance to clear a few things up.

During Saturday’s meeting, the City of Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez reiterated that lab test results take up to seven days to return.

He also wanted to clarify to people at home that positive individuals did not get sick overnight.

They were sick and got tested seven days ago and now their results are in.

The doctor says the "Stay Home-Work Safe" order is making a difference and asks that people stay home and lower the curve.