Dr. Ikes gets his own ballpark

Many baseball fans gathered over the weekend for the opening ceremony of the Dr. Ike’s Ball Park.

It was an event 30 years in the making, but now the Gateway City has new ballpark opened on Taylor Street.

It took years for the property to be transformed into the new field.

Although the park has been restored for some years now, with its new name, the revitalization is like coming home after rounding up all the bases.

Through the efforts and involvement of Ike Epstein along with the Rio Grande Little League and the City of Laredo, the strip of land was completely transformed.

Efforts for the baseball field began as far back as 1985.