A city council member is inviting residents in his district to a town hall meeting to discuss any issues that need to be addressed.

Councilmember for District Six Dr. Marte Martinez is encouraging residents in District Six to take part in the meeting to discuss any questions or concerns the community may have.

The event will take place tomorrow night at Borcher’s Elementary located at 9551 Backwoods Trail at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.