Dramatic video shows horrific Texas plane crash

Investigators are releasing a new video of a tragic plane crash in Texas that left 10-people dead.

Newly released footage shows a private plane flying low before plowing into an airport hangar in Addison.

The plane then bursts into flames creating a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Officials say the aircraft crashed while trying to leave for Saint Petersburg, Florid last month.

Federal investigators are still looking into what went wrong.

According to their initial report, one witness said the plane sounded like it did not have enough power to make a full takeoff.

The incident left two crew members and eight passengers dead.