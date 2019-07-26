Dreamer loses status after transporting undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) A DACA recipient loses his status after he was caught transporting undocumented people.
Court documents say Jose Yepez-Vega had failed to yield in July 2018 when agents tried to stop him.
Vega then led authorities on a high-speed chase on I -35 for more than 50 miles.
When the vehicle finally came to a stop, three undocumented people from Mexico were located in his vehicle.
All three admitted to paying between $4,000 to $6,000 to be smuggled into the United States and be taken to Texas, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.
On Friday a judge ordered Vega's deportation.