Dreamer loses status after transporting undocumented immigrants

A DACA recipient loses his status after he was caught transporting undocumented people.

Court documents say Jose Yepez-Vega had failed to yield in July 2018 when agents tried to stop him.

Vega then led authorities on a high-speed chase on I -35 for more than 50 miles.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, three undocumented people from Mexico were located in his vehicle.

All three admitted to paying between $4,000 to $6,000 to be smuggled into the United States and be taken to Texas, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

On Friday a judge ordered Vega's deportation.