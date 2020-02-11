Drier Air Clears Our Skies Wednesday Afternoon

A cool airmass from the Great Plains has dropped temperatures from the high 80's and low 90's of Monday to the low 50's today. Above the cool air, gulf moisture is flowing in from the south, and higher up, moisture from the Pacific. An approaching wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air as it approaches, and may form taller rain clouds tonight. Drier air will follow Wednesday afternoon with chilly temperatures Wednesday night. Another airmass from Canada will mix in the the cool air over south Texas, and will continue mild afternoons and chilly nights through Saturday dawn. Warmer southerly winds will return by Sunday.

I'm expecting showers tonight, low in the upper 40's. Clearing Wednesday afternoon through Friday, high in the high 60's to near 70. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the upper 80's Monday, the low 80's Tuesday.