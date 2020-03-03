Drier Air, Cooler Nights

An upper level disturbance will produce rising air for tall rain clouds mostly along and north of an east-west front located over central Texas. Although the widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur in the central part of the state tonight, I will watch the radars just in case showers are able to form further south. If we get a shower, it would be at the end of the night toward dawn. Much drier, windy conditions will follow Wednesday, prompting a Red Flag Warning from noon to 7 pm for the potential of fires, once started, could burn out of control. Lighter winds, sunny mild days, cooler nights will prevail through Saturday. The return of winds from the southeast will bring a warming trend beginning Sunday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a shower toward dawn, low in the low 60's. Sunny, windy with low humidity Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning noon to 7 pm, high near 80. Mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, high in the mid to high 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80's.