Drier Air From West Arrives Thursday Afternoon

Moist air from the Pacific and from the gulf will bring periods of showers tonight, and possibly early Thursday morning. Drier air from the west will clear our skies during Thursday afternoon with warmer temperatures. Cooler air then moves in from the Rockies Friday and Saturday. Southerly winds will return Sunday and Monday with warmer temperatures. Another system from the Rockies will bring somewhat cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm expecting periods of showers or drizzle tonight, possibly into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50's. Clearing Thursday afternoon, high in the low 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, rather chilly Friday night, high in the upper 60's to around 70. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 60's.