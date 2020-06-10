Drier Air, More Comfortable at Night.

A much drier airmass has arrived from the Rockies. This is a large system, and will be our main weather influence for most of the 7 day period. While days will be quite warm, it will be quite a different feel from the 100F weather of the last several days combined with humid steam-bath of 75F+ dewpoints of Tuesday. The drier air will allow enough heat to escape to space for temperatures at dawn to drop under 70F for the next 2 or 3 mornings.

I'm expecting mostly clear with lower humidity tonight, low in the upper 60's. Mostly sunny with much lower humidity through Saturday, highs in the mid 90's, lows each dawn in the high 60's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday, highs in the high 90's.