Drier Hotter Weather Returning

A deep layer of moisture that moved north of what had been tropical storm Fernand moved into south Texas, and fueled the thundershowers of Wednesday and Today. The deep layer of moisture will be replaced by drier air from the east and northeast by Friday afternoon. Sunnier and hotter weather will characterize the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting a chance of showers and thundershowers this evening, a humid night, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy and hotter weather Friday afternoon through next Thursday, high in the mid to high 90's.