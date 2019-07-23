Drier, More Comfortable Weather Wednesday/Thursday

A large dry airmass from the Great Plains will bring lower humidity and more comfortable nights Wednesday and Thursday nights. Southeasterly winds will return as the dry airmass moves into the eastern U.S. on Friday. Hotter more humid air will return Friday through the weekend.

I'm expecting a slight chance of a shower overnight, low in the mid 70's. Becoming sunny with lower humidity Wednesday afternoon, high in the high 90's. Clear skies Wednesday night with lower humidity, low in the 60's on low lying ground away from Laredo, low in Laredo around 70. Similar weather Thursday and Thursday night. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Tuesday with more humid air returning with higher temperatures, highs around or a little above 100.