Drier, Not as Hot Through Friday Dawn.

A large dry airmass over the mid Mississippi Valley will be our main weather control with low humidity and lower temperatures, especially at night through dawn Friday. A shallow layer of much more humid air will arrive Friday evening. Although the atmosphere as a whole aloft will remain dry during the forecast period, the return of a shallow layer of gulf humidity may allow for a scattered late afternoon shower with the sea breeze Saturday.

I'm expecting clear and cooler with low humidity tonight, low in the high 60's to around 70. Sunny warm and dry Thursday, high in the mid to high 90's. Mostly sunny Friday, becoming humid Friday night, high in the upper 90's. A slight chance of a sea breeze shower late Saturday afternoon, high around 100. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday, highs a little above 100.