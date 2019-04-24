Drier Sunny Weather

Rain cooled air from thunderstorms earlier in the day near the Hill Country surged south through Laredo just after 4 pm. After a shower ~7 pm, and especially from Zapata and eastern Webb eastward, drier winds from the north will bring clear skies, cooler nights, and warm dry days Thursday through Saturday. A shallow layer of more humid air will arrive by Sunday with warmer nighttime temperatures.

I'm expecting clearing skies tonight after any evening thunderstorms, low around 60. Sunny Thursday through Saturday, low humidity. Highs in the low 90's Thursday and Friday, the mid 90's Saturday. Mostly sunny and more humid with warmer nights Sunday through Wednesday, high in the mid 90's.