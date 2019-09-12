Drier air Will Bring More Sunshine

The deep layer of moisture that fueled scattered showers Thursday will move west. Drier air from the northern Gulf of Mexico and southern Mississippi Valley will move west, into our area beginning Friday afternoon. Although some sea breeze showers are possible during the forecast period, they will mostly be east of our part of south Texas. Very warm air aloft will build above our area mid next week with higher temperatures.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, high in the upper 90's to near 100.