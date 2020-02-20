Drier and Cool, Warming by Sunday

A chilly, drier airmass is moving into our area, and is ending our drizzle. We may see some breaks in the clouds Friday and Saturday. Warmer weather will return from the south Sunday, and from the west Monday into Tuesday. A cooler, dry Great Plains airmass will lower temperatures Wednesday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, low in the mid 40's. Mostly cloudy Friday, some breaks in the clouds, high in the upper 50's. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, temperatures around 50 as the parade begins, the high 50's as the parade ends, the 60's in the afternoon. Cloudy Sunday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the 60's.