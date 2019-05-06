Driscoll Health Plan holds health expo for local mothers

The Driscoll Health Plan held its first Mother's Day expo and Resource Fair over the weekend.

The event was designed to give thanks to mothers and future mothers-to-be.

Local mothers got a chance to take part in fun activities, and listen to mariachi music.

Numerous booths pertaining to health services were also provided.

Reymundo Cruz with Driscoll Health says all of the mothers who attended the event were really excited to participate in all of the festivities.

They also had manicures, zumba, and even yoga classes during the event.