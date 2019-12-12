Driscoll Health Plan to host Baby's First Christmas Posada

A local health center is inviting new mothers and mothers to be to an educational holiday posada.

Driscoll Health Plan in collaboration with several other local agencies will be hosting its Baby’s First Christmas Posada.

Not only will it get mothers and fathers into the holiday spirit, but it will also educate them about what they need to know when expecting a newborn baby.

The event will feature several educational booths that will go over several health and safety tips for expecting mothers.

Health experts will also go over nutrition, fitness and car seat safety.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some free prizes.

The Posada will take place on Friday, December 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Royal Receptions Hall located at 2101 Lomas De Sur.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-728-6300.