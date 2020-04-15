Health Department continues with drive-thru mobile testing

The City is preparing to move forward with its mobile drive-thru testing clinic.

However, they won't be the quick tests. Swab samples will be used instead.

They will be set up both Thursday and Friday at the Bartlett Soccer Complex from nine in the morning until about two in the afternoon.



Each day is expected to take in about 150 samples.



Not just anyone can show up to get tested. Patients need a medical prescription from a doctor first.



If you don't have a doctor, you are asked to call the Health Department at 795-4932.