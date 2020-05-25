Drive safe this Memorial Day weekend!

With Memorial Day underway, the Texas Department of Public Safety is out in full force patrolling the roadways for any violators.

State troopers are on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, people not wearing their seatbelts, anyone not following the speed limit and other traffic laws.

They started their memorial weekend patrolling on Friday and they will continue their efforts until Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to be extra attentive during the holiday and of course to drive safe.