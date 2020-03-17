Drive-thru coronavirus testing centers pop up around Texas

Numerous coronavirus drive-thru testing centers continue to pop up across central Texas.

Some of the latest include the Baylor Scott and White Clinic Testing centers in round rock and oak hill.

Patients can come through the drive-thru and be tested for the virus as long as they have a referral from a doctor first.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot says the testing facilities should have the capacity to run up to 10,000 tests per week.

Tests only take about 15 minutes, but it can take between 24 and 48 hours to get results back.

