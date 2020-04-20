Drive-thru mobile site administers 64 tests

Despite the weather stopping testing on Friday, officials were out testing people for COVID-19.

Sixty-four people were tested Monday at the site.

Many were under the tents, including a unit from Laredo police.

Officials say you do still need either a doctors note or be approved through their nurses over the phone to take the test.

The City says they were not denying people Monday if they didn't make an appointment, but that may not always happen.

They are still telling people to call and make an appointment. That number is (956) 795-4932.