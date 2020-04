The city's drive-thru testing will resume on Monday.

On Friday, the city had to close the testing center, due to wet weather conditions; however, crews will be back out there at 9 a.m.

Patients will need an order from either a doctor or the city's health department, then call the hotline at 795-4932 to register for the test.

They'll also need to show their insurance information if they have it.

The staff took 47 samples on the first day of testing which was last Thursday.