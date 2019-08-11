Driver accused of being involved in rollover accident with undocumented immigrants

A man is in jail for allegedly causing a crash that injured several undocumented immigrants last week.

Laredo Police say Oziel Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in the case.

The complaint alleges that on Friday, Rodriguez led law enforcement on a high speed chase, struck a median, and caused it to rollover.

A total of 12 people were in the truck at the time of the rollover, including Rodriguez.

The other 11 were determined to be undocumented immigrants while eight of them sustained serious injuries.

Rodriguez allegedly left the scene of the accident but was later found with injuries to his chest and arms.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.