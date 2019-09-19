Driver accused of fleeing the scene after causing accident

A man is facing charges after being involved in an accident that injured another driver.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Oscar Luis Collazo Jr and charged him with

The incident happened on September 14th at around 11 p.m. when officers were called out to an accident at the 500 block of Gale Street.

When officers arrived, the driver of one of the vehicles said he was traveling west on Gale Street when the driver of a Kia Forte crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the victim’s vehicle head-on.

After the collision, the driver of the Kia got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police say the victim of the car accident sustained injuries to both his arms and his legs as a result of the accident.

After a thorough investigation and with the help of eyewitness testimony, officers were able to secure an arrest warrant for Collazo Jr.