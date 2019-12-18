Driver accused of fleeing the scene of an accident

A man accused of being behind the wheel of a car that was involved in a hit and run is identified.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Daniel Alcorta III in the case.

The incident happened on December 16th at around 5 p.m. when officers were called out to an accident at the 8400 block of FM 3464.

The victim told police that someone driving a red Lincoln Navigator had hit his Maroon Mazda from behind and fled the scene.

Using the suspect’s license plate number, officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle at the 4300 block of Peacock Street.

Officers noticed that the Lincoln Navigator had heavy damage consistent with the accident.

As a result Alcorta III was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Damages.