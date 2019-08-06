Driver arrested in connection to Saturday morning power line crash

The driver behind the wheel of a car accident that left thousands of residents without power over the weekend is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested Vanessa Marie Morales, 26 and charged her with driving under the influence.

The incident happened on Saturday morning when Morales allegedly took down two power lines and crashed into two vehicles that were parked at a hotel parking lot.

Officers noticed Morales was exhibiting strange behavior and decided to take her into custody for questioning.

During the interrogation, Morales allegedly admitted to being on heroin and pills.

AEP say more than 3,000 residents were without power until 2 p.m.