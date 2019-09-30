Driver facing charges after plowing through Katy home

A family of four has a huge hole in its Katy, Texas home after a truck plowed straight through it and then the driver tried to flee the scene, according to Fort Bend County officials.

Initial reports of the Thursday crash were made at about 9:30 a.m. and investigators believed a truck had hit a tree. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the truck was originally on Cinco Boulevard behind the home when it crashed through the home and stopped when it hit a tree in the front yard.

Detectives said they believe the truck hit a curb behind the house and went airborne through the living room, landing inside the house and then stopping at the tree. Now the homeowners are working on the aftermath.