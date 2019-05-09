Driver killed in one-way head on collision

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Houston that involved an alleged drunk driver.

The accident happened Thursday morning at around 2 a.m. in the southwest part of Houston.

Authorities say a 19-year-old was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another driver, which is when both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the other vehicle died inside the burning car.

Authorities say the teen driver tried to flee the scene and get into another car.

After he got caught he failed sobriety tests.

Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office called what happened a selfish crime.

The unidentified suspect is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and failing to render aid.